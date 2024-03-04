On this week’s episode of the Young Stock Podcast, Gary Abbott talks to auction manager with Hennessy Auctioneers Ciaran Hennessy, based in Stradbally, Co Laois.

Having grown up surrounded by the family's well-known auctioneering business alongside a mixed tillage and beef farm, Ciaran quickly developed a passion for agriculture, auctioneering and closing deals, passions that still run deep to this day.

Ciaran talks about his studies, becoming a chartered accountant and roles within KPMG, Ornua and ABP spanning over 11 years before making the decision to return home and pursue the family business in 2021.

Ciaran also talks about the current land and second-hand machinery market, as well as his outlook for the sector in the coming years.

To hear his full story and the lessons he has learned so far, be sure to check out the full podcast below: