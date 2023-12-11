On this week’s Young Stock Podcast, we hear from Tipperary man Diarmuid Lonergan, product demonstrator with the Kverneland Group Ireland.

“Agriculture is a great industry because you can travel the world, once you’re willing to do the work you’ll find a job anywhere, in any country.”

Growing up, Diarmuid used his passion for agriculture and machinery to travel and work across the world in countries such as New Zealand, Canada, America and Australia. Having worked with New Holland and done several harvest seasons abroad, Diarmuid then returned home and quickly took on his current role with the Kverneland Group Ireland, the company responsible for brands such as Kverneland, McConnel, Siloking in Ireland.

Now with the company almost five years, Diarmuid tells us all about his position and what his typical week tends to look like. We also get an insight into his time spent in college and his work and travel experiences in New Zealand, Canada, America and Australia. Before wrapping up the show, we challenged Diarmuid with our quick-fire questions round.

Remember, you can get in touch with your opinions and feedback on the podcast, you can email youngstock@farmersjournal.ie or leave a WhatsApp voice note at 086-836 6465.