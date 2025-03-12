Aonghus Lane is a poultry vet from Limerick but based in Northern Ireland.

“Biosecurity itself isn’t just something we all need to do now that we have an ongoing avian influenza outbreak on the island of Ireland.

Biosecurity is something that needs to be a part of everyday life on all of your farms.”

Those are the words of specialist poultry vet Aonghus Lane of St David’s Poultry Team, speaking on an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) webinar following the recent bird flu outbreak in Co Tyrone.

Lane, from Limerick but based in Northern Ireland, advised farmers that biosecurity measures should be in place at all times on poultry farms, applying to all people on the farm.

From the farm gate to inside the poultry house, Lane listed a number of areas where farmers can ensure their biosecurity is at the highest level.

The poultry vet urged farmers to do the basics and do them well to prevent the spread of bird flu.

Hard biosecurity around the farm

The poultry vet told farmers to keep the gate to their farm closed. “If they’re closed people are going to be less likely to enter the site.

In most cases, if someone doesn’t need to drive onto the poultry site, they should be parking off-site. “For those that are entering onto the poultry site, make sure there is a cleaning and disinfection point,” he said.

Disinfection

On disinfection, Lane added that cleaning must happen beforehand. “Clean boots with soap and detergent, you can’t disinfect dirt.”

All equipment coming onsite — vehicles, forklifts, etc – should be cleaned if necessary and disinfected.

“If the forklift comes onto your farm and it’s dirty, it’s not ideal, but don’t let it go into the house. Don’t sit back and say it’s not my problem. It actually could become your problem.

If you’re not happy, [clean and] disinfect it.

“Make sure the disinfectant footbath is changed regularly. I would recommend a minimum of at least three times per week, or more frequently if it becomes contaminated with organic matter or it becomes dirty,” he added.

When it comes to equipment entering the house, Lane advised farmers to have house-specific equipment and non-house equipment.

Stepover barrier

Lane also urged farmers who have not already done so to put in a stepover barrier that is over 30cm in height just outside the bird area. House-specific footwear should be kept inside this barrier.

“A barrier creates a clear distinction between a bird area and a non-bird area or a high-risk area versus a non-high-risk area. “From a biosecurity perspective, handwashing facilities and sanitisation facilities are very important as well,” he added.

Water ingress

The poultry vet cited water ingress as a prevalent factor in the spread of bird flu into poultry houses.

“Water ingress is when water from the roof or fabric along the sides of the house leaks in or comes in through doors that aren’t properly sealed.

“Why are we concerned? We’re concerned because there may have been a flock of seagulls around, you may have had birds roosting in the roof and it’s a case that their faeces are contaminated with avian influenza, salmonella, Newcastle’s disease, whatever it may be.

“When the rain comes it washes down the roof, if there’s a hole in the roof it could get in there,” Lane said. Lane added that all points where water may be entering the house should be securely fixed.

Pets

Pets are a no-go when it comes to poultry farms, Lane said.

“Cats, dogs, as much as I like them, they have no place on a poultry farm and do represent quite a significant risk to your poultry business as well.

“Who’s to say this dog wasn’t rolling around in a field where there was a dead bird that had avian influenza,” he commented.

Vermin

The Tyrone-based vet also advised farmers to be vigilant when it comes to vermin spreading bird flu and other diseases.

“If we take the attitude that we can’t control vermin populations, then we’re losing already.

“It’s a case of externally around your house making sure that you’re clearing vegetation, rubble, and rubbish — areas where these vermin can hide in.

“Making sure your bait points are done correctly. If it’s a case that you don’t have the time to do it, get an external company to come in.

“The importance of vermin in terms of avian influenza spread has been clearly documented.

“My heart would be in my mouth whenever I see mice crawling around a house, thinking, what are we going to get here next, whether it be avian influenza or salmonella.”

Visitor book

Finally, Lane urged all poultry farmers to keep an up-to-date visitor book on site.

This should include the person’s name, the date of visit, time on and off-site,the purpose of visit and poultry sites they were previously on.

“If it’s the case you become an infected premises or you are implicated or the company you represent, the first thing the Department of Agriculture will look for is a photograph of your visitor book,” Lane advised farmers on the webinar.