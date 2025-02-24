The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) poultry committee is hosting an online webinar to discuss how the sector is dealing with the threat of bird flu.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday 25 February at 7.30pm and will have speakers from the veterinary sector and the Department of Agriculture.

IFA poultry chair Nigel Sweetnam said that the event will address the significant biosecurity challenges facing the sector.

“Over the weekend, we saw another case in a layer flock in Northern Ireland. It's crucial that we do everything to remain vigilant and adhere to the most stringent biosecurity measures," he said.

Speakers

The main speaker for the event is Aonghus Lane of St David's Poultry veterinary practitioners, who will deliver a presentation on the critical importance of biosecurity.

Attendees are also invited to engage in the Q&A session which will allow poultry producers to ask questions of veterinary and Department officials.

“As the national poultry chairman, I believe that maintaining rigorous protocols is essential to safeguarding the health of our flocks,” added Swetnam.

“I encourage all poultry farmers, keepers and the wider sector to take the time to join us for this critical presentation and discussion.”

Registration is required to attend this event. To register, click here.

