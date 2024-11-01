Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has warned poultry farmers to abide by strict biosecurity measures on their farms, as outbreaks of bird flu continue on the continent.

“In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of avian influenza in poultry flocks across Europe. These outbreaks have been caused by the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of the virus," he said.

“In addition, there have been a number of cases of the H5N5 avian influenza virus detected in wild birds in Britain this autumn. While we have not detected any such cases in Irish poultry or wild birds this year, the risk is now increasing.

“This is because wild birds are now migrating for the winter, while the colder temperatures and shorter daylight hours mean any avian influenza virus spread into the environment by infected wild birds can survive for longer,” the Minister said.

Protection

He said that poultry farmers and those with captive birds can take action to reduce the risk of their flocks becoming infected and to protect the Irish poultry industry.

“Strict biosecurity is the single most important way to do this. My Department has produced a biosecurity code of practice for poultry in conjunction with stakeholders, where people can find practical steps and guidelines on how to implement biosecurity, which is available online,” he said.

Poultry flock owners and those keeping captive birds should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain the highest biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion, without delay, to their nearest Department regional veterinary office.

Reporting

Members of the public who may encounter sick or dead wild birds are advised not to handle them and to report sick or dead wild birds to the regional veterinary office or notify the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine through its avian influenza wild bird reporting app (AvianCheck).

An early warning system is in place with the National Parks and Wildlife Service with regard to surveillance for signs of disease in wild birds.