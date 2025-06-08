There are a number of outbuildings on the farm. \ Tom Tyrell

An historic house, former mill, land and outbuildings has hit the market in Inish, Corrandulla, Co Galway.

Furey’s Mills and Inch House sits on 92ac of land, which includes some Special Area of Conservation (SAC) land and marginal ground, as well as good-quality land with road frontage on the main Galway to Headford Road.

“This magnificent interesting combination/complex has outstanding commercial potential with a prime location - 20 minutes from Galway City and adjacent to Lough Corrib - a rare opportunity for many progressive clients,” according to estate agent Tom Tyrell.

The estate agent said that the buildings on the property should "prove suitable for restoration/conversion subject to planning permission".

The mill and land has been owned by the Furey family since 1926.

Prior to that it was owned by James Alcorn, who inherited the property from his uncle John Gunning. The price is on application from Tom Tyrell.

