Electricity savings were particularly high in March, the strongest month for wind energy generation last year.

Wind energy generated around one third of Ireland’s electricity last year. New figures from lobby group Wind Energy Ireland shows that more than €1.2bn was saved last year in gas bills by generating this form of energy.

In its latest Cutting Carbon, Cutting Bills report from Baringa, which analyses the annual savings in gas consumption delivered by wind energy, it shows the fossil fuel industry lost out on almost €905m last year, with an additional €324m saved on carbon credits, across the island of Ireland.

Electricity savings were particularly high in March, the strongest month for wind energy generation last year, and December, the month with the highest gas prices, with €120m and €170m saved respectively.

The displaced gas also meant a saving of five million tonnes of CO2 across the island, equivalent to the annual emissions of 1.8 million cars.

Lost energy

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, said: “Last year, Ireland reached record levels of wind energy generation capacity, with over 5,000 MW of onshore generation capacity now installed. However, it was also the worst year on record for the amount of wind power lost due to challenges with electricity grid capacity.

“Every time a wind turbine is shut down because the grid can’t take the electricity, it means higher bills and more carbon emissions. This report further highlights the urgent need to reinforce our grid infrastructure, so that we can get more wind energy on the grid and allow consumers to fully benefit from Ireland’s renewable transition.”

“We welcome the recent announcement by Minister Darragh O’Brien TD of new plans from the Government to strengthen our electricity grid to protect families and businesses vulnerable to these kinds of weather events,” he said.