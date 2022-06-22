I’m told that the Bord Bia board has started the recruitment process for a new CEO. Michael Murphy is the current interim CEO, stepping into the role which Tara McCarthy recently vacated.

Bord Bia has engaged Odgers Berndtson to lead the search and selection process, which is to run over the summer.

A swanky advertising campaign is to be rolled out in the national press, and an executive search process has already begun.

Familiar

Separately, Glenn Speer says he has been settling into his new role as managing director of Drummonds quite well.

Having been involved with the deal which saw Fane Valley acquire a 50% share in Drummonds, he said he was fairly familiar with the company.

The role was in need of filling since last November when Michael Slattery left for Germinal Seeds.

I also see that James O’Donnell is the new president of ICOS, succeeding Jerry Long. He has served as vice-president for the past four years and has chaired the finance and governance committee, as well as the rural business committee. He’s a dairy farmer from Golden, Co Tipperary.