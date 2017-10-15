Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
New bird flu text alert service in NI
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

New bird flu text alert service in NI

By on
DAERA has launched a new text alert service to inform bird keepers of any disease outbreaks.
DAERA has launched a new text alert service to inform bird keepers of any disease outbreaks.

Northern Ireland's chief veterinary officer Robert Huey encouraged all bird keepers to subscribe to the new service by texting "BIRDS" to 67300. He said that the Department would send them immediate notification of disease outbreaks and other important disease information. "This will enable bird keepers to take action to protect their flock at the earliest opportunity."

DAERA has already subscribed all registered bird keepers with a mobile number on file to the service. Those who have not received a confirmation SMS are invited to subscribe directly.

“The risk of avian influenza remains a real and constant threat as the disease continues to circulate in Europe," Huey said. "With autumn upon us and decreasing temperatures, wild birds are starting their migratory cycle in preparation for winter. Wild birds increase the risk of avian influenza being spread through contact with domestic birds. I therefore urge bird keepers, especially those with free-range systems, to remain vigilant and continue to practice high standards of biosecurity on their premises.”

Read more

Full coverage: bird flu

More in More
Prepare now for hurricane Ophelia
World
Prepare now for hurricane Ophelia
By Thomas Hubert on 14 October 2017
Cattle die, men hospitalised in slurry accident
News
Cattle die, men hospitalised in slurry accident
By Patrick Donohoe on 14 October 2017
Member
Northern Ireland Limousin bull wins at Carlisle show
Pedigree
Northern Ireland Limousin bull wins at Carlisle show
By Shane Murphy on 13 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories

Place ad