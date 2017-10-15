New bird flu text alert service in NI

DAERA has launched a new text alert service to inform bird keepers of any disease outbreaks.

Northern Ireland's chief veterinary officer Robert Huey encouraged all bird keepers to subscribe to the new service by texting "BIRDS" to 67300. He said that the Department would send them immediate notification of disease outbreaks and other important disease information. "This will enable bird keepers to take action to protect their flock at the earliest opportunity."

DAERA has already subscribed all registered bird keepers with a mobile number on file to the service. Those who have not received a confirmation SMS are invited to subscribe directly.

“The risk of avian influenza remains a real and constant threat as the disease continues to circulate in Europe," Huey said. "With autumn upon us and decreasing temperatures, wild birds are starting their migratory cycle in preparation for winter. Wild birds increase the risk of avian influenza being spread through contact with domestic birds. I therefore urge bird keepers, especially those with free-range systems, to remain vigilant and continue to practice high standards of biosecurity on their premises.”

Read more

Full coverage: bird flu