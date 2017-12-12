Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link weâ€™ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
NEW Irish Dairy Farmer magazine out now!
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

NEW Irish Dairy Farmer magazine out now!

By on
The Irish Dairy Farmer magazine is available to order online at farmersjournal.ie/store and in all good newsagents.
The Irish Dairy Farmer magazine is available to order online at farmersjournal.ie/store and in all good newsagents.

Irish Dairy Farmer magazine â€“ ORDER IT ONLINE HERE for â‚¬5.00 incl. P&P

In this edition, we look at drainage solutions, the importance of soils, grass growth, new systems, relief milking, investment and employment in the dairy industry. We chat to farmers from Kerry, Clare, Tyrone, Meath, Cork, Tipperary, Staffordshire and Nottingham.

Black and white pattern for profit: Kerry farmer John O'Sullivan is a strong believer in the Holstein Fresian breed and has been increasing the EBI of his herd for the last five years, with the aim of getting as much grass as possible into the diet to keep feed costs low.

A Keane eye for progress: Donal Keane's Kerry farm has heavy peat soils and is located near Lisselton, just outside Listowel. The wet September and October took their tool, but grazing continued.

Ryan flair: Tipperary farmer TJ Ryan talks about grabbing the opportunity when grazing conditions allow â€“ with all stock out day and night.

The only way is up: because of its elevation, Con Lehane's Cork farm can be cold and wet, which has an effect on its drainage. There were two elements to the drainage plan â€“ the first dealt with open drains at the field perimeter, while the other involved field drains.

Less stress Muir success: a desire to live in the English countryside and starting out as a dairy farmer led to Hames Muir giving up a promising career with a security firm in 2012.

Fresh thinking and new blood: Aidan Brennan visits the Farrell family farm in Kilmessan, Co.Meath, which is undergoing a system change and substantial expansion.

The Clune is in the title: focusing investment on productive assets has led to Clare farmer Francis Clune winning the Munster regional category in the 2017 Grassland Farmer of the Year Awards.

Pastures new: the 30-mile journey from East Midlands Airport in Derby, England, to Halem, Nottingham can best be described as dull and grey. You pass through a monotony of what appear to be soulless, industrial towns. This is middle England. But a change of colour greets you on arrival at the Sharman family farm.

Irish Dairy Farmer magazine â€“ ORDER IT ONLINE HERE for â‚¬5.00 incl. P&P

More in News
Member
Poll result: one in four votes for â‚¬20,000 limit on farm payments
News
Poll result: one in four votes for â‚¬20,000 limit on farm payments
By CaitrÃ­ona Morrissey on 11 December 2017
Complex greening measures poised to be dropped
News
Complex greening measures poised to be dropped
By CaitrÃ­ona Morrissey on 12 December 2017
New Green Cert â€˜top-upâ€™ opens doors to livestock auctioneering
News
New Green Cert â€˜top-upâ€™ opens doors to livestock auctioneering
By Amy Forde on 12 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
BETTER farm: Kerrymen grazing by day in December
BETTER Farm
BETTER farm: Kerrymen grazing by day in December
By CiarÃ¡n Lenehan on 11 December 2017
Member
An interesting discovery in the fields
Opinion
An interesting discovery in the fields
By Matt Dempsey on 05 December 2017
â‚¬10,000 reward to combat livestock theft
News
â‚¬10,000 reward to combat livestock theft
By Amy Forde on 11 December 2017
STAINLESS STEEL
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
View ad
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad
New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
View ad

Place ad