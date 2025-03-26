The product aims to free up your other hand for added farm safety when working amongst livestock. \ Moyne Community School.

I see that some students from Moyne Community School in Longford have come up with a product to make dosing cattle safer.

Emma Brennan, Mia Kiernan, Kate McKeon, Emma Gantley, Aoife Cadam and Kelly Davis will take their product, It’s a Dose, to the National Student Enterprise Finals at the Mullingar Park Hotel on 8 May.

Their product is two straps that can be connected to any size dosing bottle and will securely hold it in place around your back.

This aims to free up your other hand for added farm safety when working amongst livestock.

A handy piece of kit.