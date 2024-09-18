IFA deputy president Alice Doyle speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal stand at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Donal O' Leary

With all that has gone on with the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) debacle, you could probably write a book.

The only thing is, it wouldn’t be very pleasant reading.

Save the novel for now though, as the whole thing was summed up very succinctly by deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Alice Doyle, when she spoke about the scheme at the Irish Farmers Journal tent at the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday.

“The flagship [agri-environmental scheme] was ACRES, which has turned out to be the Titanic.”

Sometimes, less is more when it comes to words.