The Department are also developing a camelidae category for their future statistics. \ Philip Doyle

I recently found out that llama and alpaca farmers are eligible to apply for support under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

Farmers keeping these species are required to register with the Department and obtain a herd number.

Therefore, any farmer that has a Department identifier and BISS application for at least 5ha is eligible for TAMS.

The growth in these animals shows that farmers are diversifying.

Now, I’m off to see where I can put a few of them at the out farm...along with their new crush.