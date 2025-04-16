Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon had to use all of his diplomatic skills on his recent US trade mission. Not only did he stand in for a photo with the ubiquitous pack of Kerrygold butter, he also stood in for a photo with the rival Truly Grass Fed butter.
Truly Grass Fed is the Tirlán-owned competitor to Kerrygold in the US grass-fed butter category. Truly Grass Fed is controversial because it’s trying to undermine Kerrygold, despite Tirlán being one of the seven Irish co-ops that owns Kerrygold, through its shareholding in Ornua.
Forget about Trump’s trade wars, this butter war shows no sign of sliding.
Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon had to use all of his diplomatic skills on his recent US trade mission. Not only did he stand in for a photo with the ubiquitous pack of Kerrygold butter, he also stood in for a photo with the rival Truly Grass Fed butter.
Truly Grass Fed is the Tirlán-owned competitor to Kerrygold in the US grass-fed butter category. Truly Grass Fed is controversial because it’s trying to undermine Kerrygold, despite Tirlán being one of the seven Irish co-ops that owns Kerrygold, through its shareholding in Ornua.
Forget about Trump’s trade wars, this butter war shows no sign of sliding.
SHARING OPTIONS: