Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD was in the US last week as part of a trade mission. / DO'L

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon had to use all of his diplomatic skills on his recent US trade mission. Not only did he stand in for a photo with the ubiquitous pack of Kerrygold butter, he also stood in for a photo with the rival Truly Grass Fed butter.

Truly Grass Fed is the Tirlán-owned competitor to Kerrygold in the US grass-fed butter category. Truly Grass Fed is controversial because it’s trying to undermine Kerrygold, despite Tirlán being one of the seven Irish co-ops that owns Kerrygold, through its shareholding in Ornua.

Forget about Trump’s trade wars, this butter war shows no sign of sliding.