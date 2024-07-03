The popularity of prenups was outlined by solicitor Aisling Meehan at the Irish Rural History and Policy Conference.

She suggested that moves were afoot to have prenups recognised in law. But barrister Ciarán Dolan said any move in that direction could face serious legal obstacles.

However, Dolan’s concerns were trumped by those of the session chair Jim O’Brien; who reckoned prenups were not allowed under canon law.

It might have been the case in the past that no one marched up the aisle without having signed a prenup.

But if O’Brien is right, no one will be marching up the aisle in the future if they have signed a prenup.

They’ll be looking for the registry office.