There's a few new faces on the board of Carbery group.

There’s been a changing of the guard in west Cork as Vincent O’Donovan, current chair of Bandon Co-op, takes over the chair role of Carbery Group.

Taking on the two-year term, O’Donovan has served as vice-chair in Ballineen since 2022 and he succeeds Lisavaird Co-op’s Cormac O’Keeffe as chair.

The Carbery board will also have a few new faces, with O’Keeffe finishing up his term as chair in Lisavaird and experienced former chair Peter Fleming also completing his time as chair in Barryroe.

I hear there was a tight race to replace him with Michael Sexton getting the nod ahead of vice-chair, Johnny O’Brien. In Lisavaird, James Healy was successful in an election with Domhnall Mehigan.