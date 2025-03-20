Ireland's love affair with all things John Deere is alive and well among the next generation.

John Deere is not only good at selling tractors and other forms of heavy machinery it appears.

The Dealer hears there is a thriving market for John-Deere-branded children’s boots and trainers.

By all accounts, these trainers are doing a roaring trade among the young lads and lassies attending creches and national schools around the country. Such has been the level of demand that keeping retailers stocked has been a major challenge.

In fact, some lines of the John Deere trainers are now sold out and will not be available till mid-summer.

There could be tears!