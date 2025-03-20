John Deere is not only good at selling tractors and other forms of heavy machinery it appears.
The Dealer hears there is a thriving market for John-Deere-branded children’s boots and trainers.
By all accounts, these trainers are doing a roaring trade among the young lads and lassies attending creches and national schools around the country. Such has been the level of demand that keeping retailers stocked has been a major challenge.
In fact, some lines of the John Deere trainers are now sold out and will not be available till mid-summer.
There could be tears!
