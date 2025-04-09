I came across a UK-based PhD student who plans to cycle 1,200 miles cross England interviewing women in agriculture.

Veronica White, who grew up in the Netherlands, came up with the novel way to investigate how women working on England’s farms imagine what the future of food production could look like. She will stop at various points along her journey to spend several days meeting people in farming communities.

Veronica will be keeping a journal of her findings and journey on her website and Instagram.

University is hard enough without having to include the cycle.