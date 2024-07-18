I gather the Department of Agriculture has advertised for a head of “agri-food sectoral policy and strategy development”.

The advert informs those eyeing up the role that they must demonstrate a proven capacity to analyse policy issues and be able to provide “appropriate advice” to none other than the Minister for Agriculture, all the while maintaining “effective” relationships with stakeholders

No doubt the new recruit will be busy.

The Dealer wonders who in Ag House will be in the running.