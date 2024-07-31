The Dealer overheard a conversation on weather this week from farmers well versed on rainfall figures. \ Donal O'Leary

Two farmers who were more in tune with meteorological matters than The Dealer were overheard discussing the past 12 months’ weather last week.

They were recalling that it was July last year when the heavens opened but never seemed to close.

Both keep keen eyes on rainfall data and listed percentage increases at weather stations across the country, but noted one anomaly – the weather station at Teagasc Oak Park. That seemed to avoid the fate that has befallen the rest of us.

“There must have been an umbrella up over it for the past year,” one remarked. Now, if I could get an umbrella over some rather strong looking hay meadows that would have been knocked a month ago had the rain played ball, I would be on the pig’s back.