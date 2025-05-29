Alice Doyle and Louise Crowley of IFA with ICOS President Edward Carr IFA at the "flash action" outside the European Commission offices in response to proposed changes to the CAP Budget. \ Philip Doyle

The IFA is currently making some amendments to its constitution. Significantly, there are changes to gender references. In cases where ‘he’ was previously used, ‘they’ is now being introduced instead. Similarly ‘he is’ is being amended to ‘they are’.

Before some people start jumping up and down about ‘woke agendas’, it should be pointed out that these changes simply recognise the fact that the IFA is not a male-only organisation.

‘He’ references ignore the presence of women across the organisation, from branch officers to deputy president Alice Doyle. It was a recommendation of the diversity report, now being enacted.