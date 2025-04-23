I’ve heard that Donald Trump’s legal team is examining the inner workings of the IFA’s grain committee for management tips. John Murphy vacated his position as Wexford grain chair, having completed his term. Isaac Wheelock’s election to replace him left a vacancy in Wheelock’s old position as the second delegate from Wexford to the grain committee. Last week, that position was filled by none other than John Murphy (known far and wide as Boiler), who is back on the committee in this new position, and set to continue as vice-chair. Those wanting a third term for Trump are watching closely ... so I’m told.
I’ve heard that Donald Trump’s legal team is examining the inner workings of the IFA’s grain committee for management tips. John Murphy vacated his position as Wexford grain chair, having completed his term. Isaac Wheelock’s election to replace him left a vacancy in Wheelock’s old position as the second delegate from Wexford to the grain committee. Last week, that position was filled by none other than John Murphy (known far and wide as Boiler), who is back on the committee in this new position, and set to continue as vice-chair. Those wanting a third term for Trump are watching closely ... so I’m told.
SHARING OPTIONS: