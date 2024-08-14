Kilkenny County Council is looking for farmers to contact it about holy wells and mass paths. \ David Ruffles

Calling all Kilkenny farmers: is there a holy well on your land? If so, Kilkenny County Council wants to hear about it.

The council is currently undertaking a significant project to map all the county’s holy wells and mass paths.

As part of this, archive research found reference to 187 holy wells in the county. So far, only 113 of these have been located on the ground.

Now the council is trying to find the missing wells – a list of which can be found on the council’s website.

If there is a holy well or indeed a mass path on your land that you wish to notify the council of, including the folklore and traditions associated with it, you can make contact on 056 779 4923 or email heritage@kilkennycoco.ie. I wonder will they find them all?