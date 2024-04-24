A lime spreading contractor was left confused after two fire engines rocked up to a field in the midlands. \ Donal O'Leary

The Dealer was amused to hear of a midlands lime spreading contractor who had a strange encounter while making the best use of the break in weather. He putting out lime out for a local beef farmer planning a spot of reseedin when two fire engines rolled up to the field, enquiring where the fire reported by a concerned member of the public could be blazing.

It took a few minutes of confused back-and-forth between the contractor and fire crew to establish that the billowing smoke reported was more likely to be his billowing clouds of lime dust.

There’s never a dull day on the lime spreader, he says.