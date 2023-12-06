I must admit, all the terminology around regenerative farming, agroecology, sustainable farming, etc, can put my head in a bit of a spin.

But at the same time, while sitting through an awards ceremony for six new ambassadors for the Nature Friendly Farming Network in Northern Ireland, I couldn’t help but think these people might be on to something.

I was particularly taken by David McBride, a canny hill farmer from Co Antrim, who recalled an incident involving some of his cull ewes.

David stopped feeding any meal or sowing any fertiliser a few years back.

His neighbour had bought some of his cull ewes, but subsequently complained to David that he couldn’t get the McBride ewes to come to the trough to eat meal. Now, is that a positive or a negative?

Read more

Clear out your boots