I see that Project Connect, the new public agricultural communications initiative, is finally getting off the ground. Or should I call it by its new working title - Our Food Connects. “Evidence-based facts and information will be the foundation of our key messages, enabling us to deliver a compelling narrative,” according to the project.

Anyways, jobs have been advertised and an executive director and a technical lead are being sought. The former will have responsibility for the delivery of the overall initiative, including the refinement and deployment of the strategy and programme of work. They’ll have to be skilled in both communications and project management. They will report to a board, the members of which have yet to be decided. One wonders will any of the press officers in the farming organisations throw their hat into the ring.