Farmers across the country are well aware of labour shortages, and it seems to be the same with our nearest neighbours.

I see that King Charles is advertising for a shepherd to tend to his flock of 2,000 Aberfield sheep at his Sandringham Estate.

Applicants are required to have their own working dog or dogs and a full clean UK driving licence.

While the majority of the day will be spent working with the sheep, some assistance for spring-calving the beef herd is also required.

Rare breed cattle

Since King Charles inherited the 8,100ha estate – 6,000ha of which is farmland – he has converted it to organic, bought rare breed cattle and introduced agroforestry.