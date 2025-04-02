Coose Rounder PP which sold for the highest price of €16,000 in Roscommon at the weekend, is bound for Scotland, part of the exodus of some of our best beef breeding. \ Alfie Shaw

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has a difficult line to pursue. Primarily, its role is data-driven. The information is collected and collated, and the results are the results. But there is also a subjective part to the star ratings system, in terms of how much weight is attached to each trait. And the drive to reduce the carbon footprint of the beef herd is a relatively recent priority; it hardly rated as a factor in farming a decade ago.

This sudden change in priority has created a disconnect between the animals getting top prices at pedigree sales and their star rating, particularly stars for breeding replacements.

This is seeing award-winning bulls leaving the country, leaving breeders fearing that we are dangerously narrowing the genetic bandwidth of the beef herd.

SCEP

Much of the focus has been on how star ratings relate to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP). The ICBF didn’t construct the scheme or dictate its criteria, but it might unlock the current impasse if something was given on that front. Currently, to qualify for SCEP, 65% of cows and eligible heifers must be rated as four or five-stars on the replacement index by 31 October 2025. Some 85% of bulls used must be four or five stars on the terminal or replacement index.

Would it be possible to allow a three-star cow bred to a five-star bull into the equation?

That would give the progeny eight stars, as many as one born from the joining of a four star cow with a four star bull.

It might only be a small step, but it would perhaps be an indication that the Department is willing to go the extra mile to accommodate farmers in SCEP.

While the current SCEP is set in stone, there is an urgent need to attract a new generation of younger suckler farmers.

There is more data on the cows in the suckler herd than the farmers who maintain them, but it’s an open secret that the biggest threat to the suckler herd is succession. Creating goodwill toward the SCEP is important.

If you want to see young farmers and future farmers in action, the best place to go is a pedigree show.

As in all these things, there has been fault on all sides, but now the breed societies have left the room, bringing them back will probably require more than keeping them there might have.