You’d almost need a whiteboard to keep track of all the Department of Agriculture people moving around these days. Top of the list is Brendan Gleeson, the Department’s head honcho, who I’m reliably informed is set to retire in October. Gleeson was appointed secretary general in October 2018. He had previously served in senior Department leadership roles in the Department, including international trade, Brexit, CAP policy, and meat and livestock policy. The Dublin man is not gone yet, but all eyes have already turned to who is next in line. With several able deputies in the mix, jousting is expected over the summer months.
You’d almost need a whiteboard to keep track of all the Department of Agriculture people moving around these days. Top of the list is Brendan Gleeson, the Department’s head honcho, who I’m reliably informed is set to retire in October. Gleeson was appointed secretary general in October 2018. He had previously served in senior Department leadership roles in the Department, including international trade, Brexit, CAP policy, and meat and livestock policy. The Dublin man is not gone yet, but all eyes have already turned to who is next in line. With several able deputies in the mix, jousting is expected over the summer months.
SHARING OPTIONS: