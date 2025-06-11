Recently retired Martin Blake, the country’s chief veterinary officer of Ireland from 2011 to 2024, has been appointed to the board of Animal Health Ireland. Blake is already on the Food Safety Authority of Ireland board, a committee member of the World Organisation for Animal Health’s (WOAH), and an EU advisory committee on Public Health Emergencies (ACPHE). He’s also an adjunct full professor at the UCD’s vet school.

Also I see Michael Sheahan, the Department’s former deputy chief vet, has been signed by veal and beef business Buitelaar Group to become its director of animal health and welfare.

Sheahan retired from the Department in March, having been responsible for food safety, animal health and welfare, and agri-food imports. That remit included horse slaughter, a tangled web of sport, welfare and food rules that Sheahan will hardly miss.