Simon Harris is the new leader of Fine Geal and Taoiseach-elect. \ Philip Doyle

They say a week is a long time in politics, and if the last one is anything to go by, that has proven to be true.

Since last week’s edition of this newspaper, Simon Harris is the new leader of Fine Gael and Taoiseach-elect.

In the furore, there is one question that may have slipped off the agenda: what about the country’s new vet school?

As Minister for Higher Education, Harris confirmed to this publication he believes there will be additional veterinary medicine course places available at a new vet school in 2024.

It will be interesting to see if the Taoiseach-in-waiting announces which university has been successful before he takes up his new role or if the buck gets passed.