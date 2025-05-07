The Dealer wants to give a shout out to young farmer Michael Barry from Drumshanbo in Co Leitrim.

Michael, aged eight, was born with a very rare genetic syndrome, which means that he has several disorders to deal with, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Michael is a wheelchair user and, with Leitrim’s drumlins to navigate to check his cattle, the young farmer is raising funds to buy an ATV and other safety equipment.

Check out the ‘Help Michael Barry enjoy being out and about and farming’ page on the Go Fund Me site if you’d like to give this deserving young farmer a hand.