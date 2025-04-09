In a groundbreaking election for Macra, Josephine O’Neill, a secondary school teacher and longstanding member of Callan Macra in Co Kilkenny, was officially elected as the new national president, last Friday, 4 April. Josephine makes history as the first female candidate to contest and win a Macra election.

The highly anticipated election count took place on 4 April at Macra’s head office in the Irish Farm Centre and was live streamed on their Instagram account, reaching over 500 members who didn’t want to miss out.

O’Neill’s victory against opponent Conor Murphy from Co Cork was conclusive, as she secured an impressive 82 votes to Murphy’s 53 in a tense and dramatic count. The atmosphere was highly charged, leaving all members in total silence - so much so that you could hear a pin drop as the final votes were tallied.

Additionally, Friday’s proceedings also saw the election of the Munster vice president in a contested race. The candidates were:

John Lonergan (Glanmire Macra, Seandún Region, Co Cork).

Liam Coppinger (Midleton Macra, Imokilly Region, Co Cork).

Tom Long (Rathkeevin Macra, South Tipperary).

William Clancy (Borrisoleigh Macra, North Tipperary).

Victorious elects

William Clancy from Tipperary emerged victorious and was elected on the first count, having reached the quota of 32 votes.

The Leinster and Northwest vice president positions had been filled prior to Friday’s count.

Andrew Dunne, software engineer and member of Mountmellick Macra in Laois, ran unopposed in the Leinster Region, and was deemed elected at the close of nominations in March.

The Northwest vice president position was also uncontested, with John Duffy, a poultry technical adviser and member of Three Parishes Macra in Monaghan, also being deemed elected at the close of nominations in March.

Congratulations

As the final votes were tallied, outgoing national president Elaine Houlihan addressed the gathering, acknowledging O’Neill’s victory.

She said, “Josephine has made Macra history today, she is the first female candidate to contest and win a Macra presidential election, and we would like to congratulate her on that achievement.”

Houlihan then formally introduced O’Neill to her new position, congratulating her and all other candidates present at the event.

“Congratulations to all of the candidates who put themselves forward for election; it takes bravery to do so, and well done to those who have been elected. I am delighted to be handing over Macra to Josephine’s safe hands and wish her the very best of luck as she adjusts to her new role”.

Josephine and the new vice-presidential team will officially assume their roles at the Macra national AGM in Ennis, Co Clare, on 10 May.

With a new president at the helm, members are eager to see the positive changes that this will bring to the organisation and its community.