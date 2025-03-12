(L-r) IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche; IFA deputy president Alice Doyle; Minister Michael Healy-Rae; Madeline Rabbitt, CROÍ; and Kilkenny IFA chair Brendan Hickey at the launch of the Health Check report in Cillin Hill in Kilkenny.

IFA, CROÍ and the Department of Agriculture have published the findings of the pilot Health Check Initiative, which took place in autumn 2024.

Minister for State at the Dept of Agriculture Michael Healy-Rae officially launched the report at the Cillín Hill mart in Kilkenny, which was one of the locations that offered free health checks to farmers.

The topline outcomes show that the pilot initiative exceeded its targets and identified that demand exists for a wider rollout of the service to rural communities.

It delivered over 1,200 health checks in 16 locations, exceeding the target by 22%.

Nearly 50% of participants presented with elevated blood pressure or cholesterol levels.

Farmers valued opportunities to discuss mental health concerns such as stress, anxiety and depression.

Farmers appreciated the convenience and accessibility of on-site health checks and related services.

Among the recommendations are the establishment of a national health check programme; a centralised digital platform offering continuous health education; expansion of holistic services; and a stakeholder forum to raise awareness of farming-related health issues and increased risk factors.

IFA farm family and social affairs chair Teresa Roche acknowledged the commitment that everybody gave to the project. “We had a short timeline to mobilise our network and get the message out.

“I would like to thank our partners in the Department of Agriculture and CROÍ for their support in raising the awareness among farmers of minding your health.”

“The success of the health check programme was evident in the sheer demand. At some locations, queues extended beyond capacity.

“We can build on this momentum and develop ongoing preventative programmes,” she said.

Mark O’Donnell CEO of CROÍ said, “The response to this pilot shows the real need for accessible health checks in rural communities.

“Cardiovascular health is key to overall wellbeing, yet many risk factors go unnoticed.

“With 80% of premature cardiovascular disease being preventable, early detection and early treatment are essential.

“The high rates of elevated blood pressure and cholesterol identified in this pilot highlight why regular heart health checks matter.

“CROÍ is committed to working with our partners to expand this initiative so more farmers can access the checks and support the need to protect their heart health and overall wellbeing.”