DEAR EDITOR,

I want to highlight how Irish dairy farmers have truly made a lasting impact on the lives of people in the developing world through their generous donations to Bóthar over the last three decades.

By donating in-calf heifers, these farmers have provided families in need with a sustainable source of milk, income and nutrition.

The donation of these heifers has not only improved the livelihoods of individual families, but has also had a ripple effect on entire communities.

Income

The milk produced by these heifers can be sold or consumed, providing families with a valuable source of income and nutrition.

Additionally, the offspring of these heifers are passed on to other families in need, further multiplying the impact of the initial donation.