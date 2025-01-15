Brendan has been described as an unsung hero for his extensive voluntary and charity work with Bóthar and also the vet’s charity, Volunteers in Irish Veterinary Assistance (VIVA).

Brendan Mimnagh (MVB – MRCVS) from Abbeycartron, Longford died on 11 January 2025. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Kathleen, daughter Martina, sons Mark and Paul and daughter-in-law Pauline.

VIVA was founded to harness the goodwill of the Irish agricultural and veterinary sectors in assisting livestock aid programmes in the developing world.

These programmes have an important contribution to make in fighting hunger and alleviating poverty in the developing world.

VIVA’s mission is to support livestock farmers in the developing world.

May he rest in peace.