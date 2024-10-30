DEAR EDITOR

Looking at an article in the Irish Farmers Journal of 19 October on non-productive investments, I find it hard to believe the amount of money that is available to co-operation (CP) participants, while the rest of us that are not in a CP zone are being discriminated against for not having land in a CP zone.

My own opinion is that this is discrimination. And the fact that the Department paid out money to us all and now want it back.

I got my €4,000 [interim payment] knowing that I would have to pay back some, but not close to 50% of it.

There are a lot of things in the listing that would benefit my farm if we were given a fair opportunity to apply. Surely this decision could be revisited.