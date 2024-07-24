DEAR EDITOR

As a farmer, the proposed rules under the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2023 gives me serious concern for the future of veterinary services should Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue sign it into law.

The shortage of large animal vets is already well documented in rural Ireland, and anything that will reduce the viability of running a veterinary practice will lead to further shortages, which will have a significant impact on our agricultural industry, animal welfare, public health and the broader rural economy.

With fewer vets, we as farmers will have difficulty in accessing veterinary care, particularly for emergency call outs.

Preventative healthcare may also be impacted, with the likelihood of herd health issues postponed or neglected.

Healthier animals are more productive, and a lack of veterinary care will not only cause productivity losses, but also impact farm profitability. We also rely on vets working in the processing sector to ensure the safety of produce entering the food chain.

Large animal vets have become overburdened with increased workloads, and this has led to burnout and also higher turnover rates within the profession.

Practices in remote or less accessible areas have already had huge difficulty with hiring.

As a member of the Munster Veterinary School Working Group, which has been advocating for Ireland’s second veterinary school for some time, an additional school will be pointless if veterinary practices are unviable.

The veterinarians I have worked with on my farms have optimised our herd health and performance through designated herd health plans specific to my herd.

Their expert advice has played a crucial role in reducing the use of antimicrobials. Veterinary care must be accessible in Ireland, as our vets are indispensable when it comes to the success and sustainability of our farms going forward.