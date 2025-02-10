The survey, conducted independently by Coyne Research, will allow suppliers to confidentially provide feedback to the Agri-Food Regulator about their experiences of trading with eight specific buyers. / Philip Doyle

An Rialálaí Agraibhia (the Agri-Food Regulator) has launched its first annual survey of suppliers of agri-food products into the retail and wholesale market.

The survey, conducted independently by Coyne Research, will allow suppliers to confidentially provide feedback to the agri-food regulator about their experiences of trading with eight specific buyers.

These buyers are Aldi Ireland, BWG Foods, Dunnes Stores, Lidl Ireland, Marks & Spencer Ireland, Musgrave Group, Sysco Ireland and Tesco Ireland.

CEO Niamh Lenehan said that this survey initiates a yearly process to facilitate suppliers in informing the regulator about their trading experiences, both positive and negative.

“I am aware that suppliers might be cautious about providing feedback about their buyers and I am therefore very keen to stress that the survey is absolutely anonymous and confidential.

“Suppliers are being asked to provide an honest and frank assessment of their experiences in the past 12 months. Buyers will not be made aware if a supplier completes the survey nor of any comments made by a supplier.”

Survey

The survey is open for four weeks and will close on Sunday 9 March 2025. The survey can be completed on the Agri-Food Regulator website.

It is open to all suppliers, both direct and indirect, once they supply products directly to a retailer or wholesaler or to a business that ultimately provides that product to a retailer or wholesaler.

The questions cover suppliers’ relationships with their buyers in addition to their experiences of unfair trading practices and other relevant issues that may impact them.

The survey findings will be announced at the regulator’s inaugural conference planned for 20 May.

“Apart from what might be considered obvious in terms of agri-food products, products such as live trees, cut flowers as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are all defined as agri-food products,” added Lenehan.

“I urge all suppliers to the retail and wholesale sector to consider if any of their products are classified as agri-food products as the Regulator wants to hear from as many suppliers as possible about their experiences.”

Read more

As much as €275/head difference between top and bottom paying factory in 2024

Asba Meats owner ordered to attend court over unpaid debt

Legal: how to make a complaint to the Agri-Food Regulator