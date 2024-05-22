In outlining its asks from local and European election candidates, Agtech Ireland has said that, at local level, candidates must commit to ensuring that locally-based agri tech businesses can thrive and develop.

Meanwhile, at European level, Agtech Ireland called on future MEPs to ensure that the Common Agricultural Policy and other farm and agri-business support measures rely on science-based approaches.

Chair of Agtech Ireland Padraig Hennessy launched the organisation’s manifesto ahead of the elections on 7 June.

Main asks

The main asks of the manifesto document include a better and more efficient TAMS rollout, access to finance for start-up agri tech companies, coherence of policy on VAT refunds and incentive schemes to encourage the adoption of on-farm technologies.

“It is crucial for candidates from all parties and none to remember just how critical rural Ireland is to the social, economic and public life of the country, as well as its environment.

"Agriculture and farming, among other sectors, have tough, challenging climate and environmental obligations, which, uniquely, they are already hard at work to meet," Hennessy said.

“The forthcoming local and European elections are vital for rural Ireland, our farmers, our agri food and agri tech industries. We urge all candidates to engage with the issues we outline in earnest,” Hennessy concluded.