This review panel will take on the role that is currently assigned to of the director of Agriculture Appeals, of conducting reviews of Agriculture Appeals decisions. / Philip Doyle.

An amendment to the agriculture appeals bill has been passed by the Oireachtas.

Once enacted, the bill will provide for the establishment of a new independent statutory body, to be known as the ‘agriculture appeals review panel’.

The bill also introduces a time limit of six months for seeking a review of decisions made by an appeals officer, where currently there is no time limit.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said this will be welcomed by the farming community.

“While I believe we already have an effective and efficient appeals service which is provided by the agriculture appeals office, the establishment of an independent review panel will serve to further enhance the efficiency and independence of the existing appeals service and provide reassurance to farmers bringing an appeal.”

Review panel

This review panel will take on the role currently assigned to the director of agriculture appeals.

The panel will consist of seven members – an independent chair, the director or deputy director of the agriculture appeals office and five additional members with experience relevant to the functions of the panel.

“My officials and I have engaged in extensive consultation with representatives from the farming industry over the past few years,” added Minister McConalogue.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the farming representative bodies who engaged with me and my officials throughout the process and provided valuable advice on many issues.”