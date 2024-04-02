Suppliers will automatically qualify for the payment on all milk supplied in 2024 from the month their application form is returned, until the end of 2024.

Aurivo has launched a new 0.5c/l sustainability bonus.

Suppliers will automatically qualify for the payment on all milk supplied in 2024 from the month their application form is returned until the end of 2024.

For example, forms returned in April will receive a 0.5c/l payment for April until December 2024.

Eligibility for year two

To be eligible for the payment in year two and subsequent years, suppliers must do one compulsory measure, which is completing Bord Bia’s sustainability survey annually, by 31 January 2025.

That is alongside completing three of the following measures by 31 December 2024:

Four milk recordings per year.

Use 1t of protected urea per 100,000l of milk supplied.

Somatic cell count below 150 or reduce by 5% annually.

Attend a water training event annually.

Use dairy bulls with a minimum EBI of €230 and beef bulls with a minimum DBI of €100.

Genotype replacement heifer calves born in the herd each year.

Suppliers must meet the qualifying criteria in full to be eligible for the payment.

Support and acknowledge

Chief executive officer of Aurivo Co-operative Donal Tierney said the sustainability payment will support and acknowledge the work Aurivo suppliers are doing for the environment.

“At Aurivo, we know we have an important role to play in supporting farmers on their sustainability journey and this new sustainability bonus acts as a means of acknowledging the work they are doing to enhance the environment, whether that is through water quality management, biodiversity initiatives or improving herd efficiency.

“The new payment is based off a robust series of measures to ensure farmers who receive the payment are taking tangible steps to reduce their carbon footprint and improve water quality.

“Aurivo milk advisers are on hand to support farmers every step of the way to ensure they get the most benefit from the programme,” he said.