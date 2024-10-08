Bord Bia has launched a dairy campaign in Thailand as part of the Irish government’s first ever agri-food trade mission to the country.

The Thailand leg of the campaign was launched in Bangkok on Tuesday 8 October promoting dairy from Ireland in Southeast Asia. It is part of a wider three-year campaign targeting thousands of South East Asian and Japanese dairy buyers.

Launching the campaign’s dairy seminar, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Senator Pippa Hackett, said she was very pleased to see Ireland at the forefront of marketing campaigns aimed at building the profile of European dairy in both Thailand and Vietnam, which are both priority markets for Irish food and drink exports.

“Bord Bia was selected by the European Commission to promote European dairy from Ireland in Southeast Asia and Japan for a three-year period in recognition of the grass-fed and sustainable nature of Irish dairy production,” she said.

“There is growing demand in Thailand and Vietnam, and as a result of the €3.2m campaign investment, Irish dairy exports are forecast to grow to nearly €60m in Southeast Asia by 2025.”

Irish dairy exports to Thailand were last year valued at €55m, making up over 95% of the value of total Irish food and drink exports to the country. Both Vietnam and Thailand have been identified as high priority growth markets for Irish food and drink, as laid out in Bord Bia’s 2024 market prioritisation report.

The three-year dairy campaign has also seen Asian buyers from Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines visit Irish dairy farms and processers. These campaigns are funded jointly by Bord Bia and the European Commission.

Declan Fennell, Bord Bia’s senior manager of EU co-funded campaigns said the campaign is the perfect opportunity to showcase Ireland’s world-renowned dairy industry to South East Asia customers.

“Promoting dairy campaigns with the EU gives Ireland immediate access to some of Thailand’s top dairy buyers and affords us an opportunity to show Ireland as a best-in-class example of EU dairy,” he said.

“We do this by communicating the tangible benefits of Ireland’s national sustainability programme, Origin Green, our grass-based farming systems and family-run farms.”

Bord Bia’s Future of Dairy in Southeast Asia report shows that the population of Southeast Asia is predicted to grow by a further 100m by 2050, with 20% of this set to be over the age of 65.

It notes that Southeast Asia will continue to rely on dairy imports in coming years and that domestic production levels will remain low.

Lisa Phelan, Bord Bia’s Southeast Asia manager, said: "We know from our market intelligence that there will be an increased demand for adult dairy nutrition in the region in the coming years, representing an opportunity for Irish dairy exporters to grow their operations in these markets.

"Through these campaigns, we can work together to strengthen the business relationships Irish dairy exporters have formed with stakeholders in these countries.”

Vietnam trade show

As part of the trade mission, Bord Bia will also be hosting three Irish dairy companies for the first time at Food Ingredients Vietnam (FIV) in Ho Chi Min City, at the Ireland stand.