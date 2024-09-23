Where there is fertiliser present, the declaration should include the type of fertiliser and the quantities being held. / Philip Doyle

Farmers and other professional fertiliser economic operators (FEOs) can now declare closing stock of fertiliser held on their farms and premises.

The facility for declaring 2024 closing stock on the national fertiliser database (NFD) is now available online.

The final date for submissions will be 15 October 2024.

Speaking on the announcement, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue urged farmers to complete their submission ahead of the deadline.

“As we move into the second year of collecting data, I am pleased with the high level of engagement by the farming sector, fertiliser merchants and the fertiliser industry over the past year.

“I would strongly encourage fertiliser users to log on to agfood.ie and complete their closing stock return.”

Declarations

In cases where there are no stocks of fertiliser on hand, it is simply a matter of ticking a box to declare a nil stock return.

Where there is fertiliser present, the declaration should include the type of fertiliser and the quantities being held.

The Minister said there are over 122,000 professional fertiliser end users (FEU) registered on the NFD, 425 FEO registrations and the system has captured more than 481,000 transactions.

“Now that the fertiliser spreading season has ended, it is timely that farmers and other professional fertiliser end users provide an accurate report of the volume of fertilisers held on farms and premises around the country,” added Minister McConalogue.