Donations are being sought to help save the location of a prominent agricultural show is west Sligo.

Beltra Hall - halfway between Ballysadare and Skreen - is the home of the annual Beltra Agricultural Show and it is in need of a new roof due to recent weather events.

A committee working to repair the roof has had an application for funding from the Historic Building Grant accepted. However, it is expected to only cover half of the estimated costs of €30,000.

The community will be raffling hampers in SuperValu, Ballysadare, on Friday 13 June and there will be a fundraising entertainment evening titled ‘Raise the roof’ in the hall on Friday 20 June at 7.30pm.

Fundraising committee member and Beltra Country Market chair Naomi McBride said that the unassuming building is critical to the local community.

“In 2011, Mary McAleese, then-president of Ireland, wrote a letter congratulating the show on its centenary year,” she said.

“However, we have reached a critical point in Beltra Hall’s long history. We all know how challenging the west of Ireland’s weather can be and the hall is now in desperate need of a new roof, as the current one has inevitably served its time and is leaking, which is, of course, damaging the fabric of the building.”

History

There will also be donation buckets in Collery’s Shop Beltra and Beltra Post Office.

Apart from the Beltra Agricultural Show, the hall was consistently used for dances, amateur dramatics, concerts and children’s dance lessons.

Beltra Hall.

The venue also held Beltra’s weekly country market, Tireragh Scout Group, the Ladies Brae Women’s Group, Men’s Group, the Feis and other activities.

“Beltra Hall is a delightful building, a lasting memorial of its era in a world that is fast losing such icons,” added McBride.

“The increased activity of recent years has greatly helped with the hall’s upkeep, maintenance and preservation, including tarmacking the carpark, redecorating the kitchen/tearoom, replacing windows, upgrading toilet facilities and, most recently, laying a new floor in the main hall.”

To find more information about the fundraiser or to get tickets for ‘Raise the roof’, contact Audrie Kee on 086-606 9063 or Beltra Post Office on 071-916 6601.