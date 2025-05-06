Sinn Féin has called on the Minister for Agriculture to halt the implementation of Good Agricultural Environmental Condition 2 (GAEC2) and defer it for another year.

Spokesperson on Agriculture, Martin Kenny said farmers have been left in the dark, still not knowing what restrictions will be placed on them despite proposals being approved last week.

“Farmers are currently completing their BISS applications and are being asked to tick a box to say they will comply with GAEC2 even though the majority of them are not aware if their land will be classed as peatland under GAEC2 as they haven’t been provided maps. Nor do they know what they are agreeing to comply with or what impact it could have on their farm into the future," he said.

Kenny said he has written to the Minister for Agriculture requesting that he defer the implementation of GAEC2 for another year until he provides more clarity to farmers on what land falls under GAEC2 and what implications it will have for farmers in the future.

“I have met with members of the IFA in my constituency today who, along with other farm organisations, have serious concerns in relation to GAEC2 and what it will mean for the future of farming.

“I would urge the Minister to take this issue seriously and defer GAEC 2 for another year even if it is going to incur a financial penalty. At the moment farmers are being asked to accept the unknown which is not acceptable.”