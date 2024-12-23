Some farmers with designated ground have seen environmental payments on their lands slashed due to the impact of construction work on greenway projects.

The construction of greenways through special areas of conservation (SACs) in the west has, in some instances, resulted in waste and litter build-up on grounds adjacent to the work sites, farmers claimed.

The works have also added to the spread of invasive species such as rhododendron due to the manner in which existing plants have been cut and removed, landowners maintained.

Penalised

Connemara landowners who contacted the Irish Farmers Journal claimed that they have already been penalised on their ACRES scores due to the impact of construction work along the Oughterard to Clifden Greenway.

One Connemara farmer, who did not wish to be named, claimed that his ACRES payment will be cut by a massive €12,500 as a consequence of the greenway.

His commonage received an ACRES score of just four, although it had previously been described as “pristine” by an ecologist and he was expecting a score of eight.

Litter from the construction work and the presence of invasive species were given for the reason for the reduced ACRES score.

The lower score means that he will now receive an ACRES payment of €5,000/year for the five years of the scheme, when he was expecting to get the maximum of €7,500/year.

This is a loss of €12,500 over the lifetime of the scheme.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) said it was unacceptable that farmers were being penalised for the actions of others.

“Farmers are being penalised for the spread of invasive species such as rhododendron, but many have cited works carried out by county councils and other State bodies as being a major factor in the spread of these plants,” Vincent Roddy, INHFA president, said.

“On greenway construction, we are seeing new (foreign) material being brought in on sites and increased disturbance to the ground and vegetation there.

“Both of these factors increase the risk of spreading invasive species and we need an urgent re-evaluation around this issue,” he insisted.

Activities requiring consent

In relation to carrying out works on designated SAC lands, Roddy said that farmers have questioned how this seems to be allowed for greenway projects, but farmers themselves are compelled to work within the 38 activities requiring consent, which are very restrictive.

“This is something the NPWS (National Parks and Wildlife Service) and the Department of Housing need to provide clarity on,” he added.

Galway County Council was contacted regarding the issues raised by the Connemara farmers.

However, a spokesperson said these matters had already been raised at an oral hearing of An Bord Pleanála and it would therefore be “inappropriate for Galway County Council to comment further at this time”.