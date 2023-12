IFA membership is set to increase for 2024 following a decision on the matter at national council this week.

A membership fee increase of €25 per member and an increase in the family membership of €10 was agreed upon.

The IFA said that inflation is pushing up costs significantly, which is bringing challenges in continuing to deliver services.

The most recent membership fee increase was in 2019. The IFA said that prior to this, the last membership increase was 2013.