The sun rises on a cold winter's morning in Sligo. \ Matthieu Giron
Robin Betty Slevin, aged two and a half, old telling her Da to order a “sup of green dayzel while it’s chaype”. \ Dan Slevin
Conal Lagan, six, helping to erect electric fencing overlooking Carlingford Lough.\ Senan White
At the end of November Niall Murphy (Murphy Contracts) married Katie Quinn and they had their wedding reception at the Carrickdale Hotel, Co.Louth, featuring their two Claas silage harvesters.
Aaron Besanson, from Wexford, picking out the tractor he wants off Santa. \ Brian Besanson
To send in your photos, go to ifj.ie/yourphotos.
