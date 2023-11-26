One girl and her Zwartbles: two-year-old Alice Cahalan feeding her purebred Zwartbles sheep in Tipperary.
Baby Cónán Hughes wrapped up in his new hat ready to help grandad feed the calves.
Jack Sisk, aged four, with the first calf of calving 2022 in Fountainstown, Co Cork.
Allan Malone checking in on the sheep at home in Roscommon. \ Claire Malone
You can share your photos here:
One girl and her Zwartbles: two-year-old Alice Cahalan feeding her purebred Zwartbles sheep in Tipperary.
Baby Cónán Hughes wrapped up in his new hat ready to help grandad feed the calves.
Jack Sisk, aged four, with the first calf of calving 2022 in Fountainstown, Co Cork.
Allan Malone checking in on the sheep at home in Roscommon. \ Claire Malone
You can share your photos here:
SHARING OPTIONS: